Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enstar Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Enstar Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.34. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,690. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.71. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

