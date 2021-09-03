Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Ooma stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $457.74 million, a PE ratio of -179.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

