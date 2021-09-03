PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.39)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.39). The company issued revenue guidance of $273-276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.48 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

Shares of PD opened at $44.30 on Friday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.31.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

