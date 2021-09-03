Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.28. 2,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,176. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $191.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,687 shares of company stock worth $2,114,338. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

