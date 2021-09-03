Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.72. 49,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,518. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

