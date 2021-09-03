Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.68. 847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $143.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

