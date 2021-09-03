Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $48,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.99.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

