Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $590.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $580.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.30.
Broadcom stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.76. The stock had a trading volume of 125,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Broadcom by 500.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
