Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $590.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $580.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.30.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.76. The stock had a trading volume of 125,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Broadcom by 500.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

