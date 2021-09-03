Brokerages Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.89 Million

Brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce $75.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $79.78 million. Frontline posted sales of $177.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $400.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.90 million to $422.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $720.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.90 million to $733.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of FRO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. 25,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,746. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 95,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Frontline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

