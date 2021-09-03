IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $74.86

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.86, but opened at $72.31. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $71.48, with a volume of 543 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of -1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,489 shares of company stock worth $266,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

