BENQI (QI) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. BENQI has a total market cap of $49.48 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00065250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00131550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00154084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.80 or 0.07787795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,551.19 or 0.99797767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.13 or 0.00821518 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

