Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Insiders bought 7,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,412 over the last 90 days.

LON PRU traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,532 ($20.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,990,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £40.07 billion and a PE ratio of -22.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,420.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.42. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

