American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

AIG traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. 182,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,176. American International Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,054,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,714,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,821,000 after purchasing an additional 83,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 105,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

