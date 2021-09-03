Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,546. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $303,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $848,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

