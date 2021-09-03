Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $50.63. 74,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,716. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.