Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $310,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,687. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.