Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 1,853 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $159.56. 12,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,756. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $159.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

