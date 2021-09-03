WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 31.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 37.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The Boeing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 73.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

NYSE BA traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.80. The company had a trading volume of 118,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,488,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average of $235.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

