WealthShield Partners LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $9.71 on Friday, hitting $2,894.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,707.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,418.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.