Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

