MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of MDB opened at $401.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.47 and a 200-day moving average of $333.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.38.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,697,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

