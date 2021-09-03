CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 177.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,018 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $1,601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CSX by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in CSX by 325.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CSX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.58 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

