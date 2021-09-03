Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

