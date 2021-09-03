Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,142. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

