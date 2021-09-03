Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.02 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,031,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after buying an additional 117,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $366.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.46 and its 200 day moving average is $348.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

