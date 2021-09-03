Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Up 12.3% in August

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,351. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.70. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.