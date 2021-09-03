Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 29,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $215,751.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,006 shares of company stock worth $464,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INOD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. Innodata has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $215.89 million, a P/E ratio of 134.69 and a beta of 2.09.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

