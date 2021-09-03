Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.780-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.75.

SNPS stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $338.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.86 and its 200 day moving average is $264.65. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $338.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

