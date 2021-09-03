Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Decreases By 14.2%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,342,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCF remained flat at $$9.57 during trading on Friday. 5,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,861. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.