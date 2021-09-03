Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.62. 36,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,292,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $811.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after buying an additional 774,411 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 526,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 359,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 249,624 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
