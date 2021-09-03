Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.62. 36,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,292,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $811.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after buying an additional 774,411 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 526,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 359,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 249,624 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

