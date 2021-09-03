Payden & Rygel Sells 1,842 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Payden & Rygel cut its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned 0.07% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

GNMA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,564. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

