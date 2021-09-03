Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $516,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 434,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research upped their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $46.79. 124,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,088,146. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

