Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $409,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Aflac by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 73.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,737,000 after buying an additional 602,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 103.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after buying an additional 533,515 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.