Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes $466,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 277,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 43,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

MCK stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,712. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.40 and its 200-day moving average is $192.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

