Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) were down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.81 and last traded at $38.17. Approximately 2,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICVX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

