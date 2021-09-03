Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $534.50

Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 534.50 ($6.98) and last traded at GBX 534.50 ($6.98), with a volume of 250311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.86).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 62.18.

About Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

