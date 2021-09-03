Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 107,541 shares.The stock last traded at $8.83 and had previously closed at $9.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 1.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

