Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 4.9%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares fell 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.22. 113,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,288,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.
The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
