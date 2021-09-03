Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 4.9%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares fell 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.22. 113,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,288,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

