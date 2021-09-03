Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives $59.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,033 shares of company stock worth $2,412,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after buying an additional 644,756 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,452,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,557. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.73.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

