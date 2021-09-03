Analysts Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $103.27

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Trex by 192.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 531,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.50. 3,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,105. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Trex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

