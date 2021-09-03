Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Shares of RKDA stock remained flat at $$2.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,657. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of -0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

