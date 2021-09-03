Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 552,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,910 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 584,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 31.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $878,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.