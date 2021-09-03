Bogart Wealth LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 46.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,615. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.16 and a 200-day moving average of $302.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

