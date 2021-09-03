BSCView 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,013.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, BSCView has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. BSCView has a total market cap of $185,892.32 and $6,013.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00131508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00154251 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.80 or 0.07750150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,594.64 or 1.00111353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.73 or 0.00812718 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSCVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.