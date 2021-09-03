Shard (SHARD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,659.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Shard has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $15,659.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shard has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,257,339 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,339 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

