PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
PMX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.06. 16,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,717. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
