PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

PMX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.06. 16,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,717. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

