BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 44,699 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 133,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 31,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

