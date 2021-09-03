Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 565.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 67.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,978 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 96,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,300,354. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

