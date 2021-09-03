IMC Chicago LLC Sells 377,770 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,770 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 170,722 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 399,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,832,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

