Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Announces Earnings Results

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. 934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.